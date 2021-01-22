Home

Flood waters recede in Tavua

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 1, 2021 4:19 am

Water level in Tavua has receded with light showers continuing this morning.

The Gold Mining Town suffered severe flooding yesterday with many Fijians moving to evacuation centres to escape the rising water.

Tavua town resident Anisun Nisha says the water has dropped drastically and is currently at bridge level.

She adds that there’s no movement in the town area as people are still taking extra precaution.

Instead of the usual morning sunshine on the Gold town, people woke up to a cloudy Monday.

512 evacuees were taking shelter in nine evacuation centres in Tavua yesterday and they are expected to slowly return to their homes once the weather clears.

