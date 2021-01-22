TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents

Families living in an informal settlement in Caubati, Nasinu say while there was no major damage during TC Ana, it was one of the scariest experiences for them.

Residents say they feel relieved that their properties and lives did not endure any major trouble.

Resident Asish Ram says the community members had followed the weather advisories closely and had secured their properties.

Article continues after advertisement

“Aww this one is a very powerful windy and rain and it damages our powerline, the trees fell down there.”

Another Resident, Vinod says if the winds had picked up further, they would have suffered a huge loss.

“The houses too were about to be blown away but it didn’t happen here. No house got blown away, but it was really strong about category three as I estimated.”

Many of the residents are now helping clear debris.