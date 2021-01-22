Farms destroyed in the Yasawa’s

Tropical Cyclone Ana has destroyed farms and a few houses with weak structures in the Yasawa’s.

Tamusua villager, Siona Ratulevu says most farms have been destroyed, tree branches and debris are scattered everywhere with storm surge partly damaging houses along the coastal area.

Ratulevu says communication was disrupted at around 6 yesterday evening, the exact time TC Ana made landfall in the Yasawa Group.

“Some of the roofs have been blown away and the sea was very rough last night. We continue to ensure that our basic items are stocked. We are grateful that all villagers are safe and we are slowly moving back to our respective houses after spending the night at the evacuation centres.”

He adds everything seems calm at the moment, however, they haven’t started with the general clean-up, as there is another Tropical Disturbance warning issued for the Fiji group.