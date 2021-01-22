Home

Entire Vunivaivai Settlement evacuated

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 31, 2021 12:58 pm

Families in Vunivaivai Settlement in Labasa have been evacuated to the Sukanaivalu Barracks.

They were brought to the army camp in boats with the help of RFMF engineers and Corrections Officers.

Women and children alike, with their clothes drenched are now taking shelter at the army camp.

FBC News understands they were sheltering at the Church as all homes were flooded.

The settlements is located just beside the Qawa River, which burst its banks early this morning.

