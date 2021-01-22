Emergency responders risk their lives to assist Fijians

Police officers and first responders continue to risk their lives at the height of Tropical Cyclone Ana to assist Fijians in affected communities.

Emergency responders have been carrying children, the elderly and the sickly out of homes and communities to take them to safety.

Authorities are urging people to contact their nearest police station if they need help in evacuating.

Personnel from the Fiji Military Force have also been deployed to help people to safety at Sukanaivalu Barracks, Vaturekuka, Labasa.

Pictures show personnel assisting people across raging floodwaters to get to safety.



[Source: NDMO]