TC Ana
Eight left homeless by TC Ana
January 31, 2021 3:25 pm
A family of eight from Buiduna in Nausori are now homeless. [Source: Nitashna Ram]
A family of eight from Buiduna in Nausori are now homeless.
Their house was destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Ana this morning.
Homeowner Kiran Lata says they have lost their belongings to floodwaters.
Lata says they have all moved to a nearby church and are trying their best to reach an evacuation centre but several access roads are still underwater.
She says they’re waiting for police to assist them.
