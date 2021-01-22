EFL and WAF to deploy teams

Energy Fiji Limited and Water Authority of Fiji will soon mobilize teams to carry out assessment post TC Ana.

Director National Disaster Management Vasiti Soko says people may experience water cuts and power outages in some parts of the country.

Soko is urging Fijians to stay away from broken and fallen power lines.

She has also urged Fijians to boil all drinking water to minimize the risk of water borne diseases.