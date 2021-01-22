Communities along Princes Road begin clean up

Fijians living along Princes Road are now clearing debris left behind by floodwaters from the Waimanu River.

Some parts of Sawani and Vuniniudrovu Village remain flooded and villagers are taking shelter at nearby halls and schools.

Naitasiri Advisory Councilor, Mahendra Chaudhry says the major concern are areas still affected by flood waters.

“We try to serve the people of Sawani and we are also trying to tell people not to move as flood waters were rising quickly in the Sawani area.”

Rambissesar Chaudhary Memorial Primary School teacher, Meresiana Suesue says some families at the evacuation centre went back to check on their homes and many returned as their houses are still inundated with floodwaters.

“Right now we have nine families that are occupying the four classrooms in this school.”

Meanwhile, Vuniniudrovu Village Headman Amasai Cou says most homes are still flooded adding that it has been a while since they experienced flooding this severe.