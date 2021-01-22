TC Ana
7,612 people seek shelter
January 31, 2021 12:47 pm
nadi muslim evacuation centre
7,612 people are taking shelter in 204 evacuation centres Fiji wide.
The National Disaster Management Office says 105 evacuation centres are now open in the Northern Division accommodating 4,553 evacuees.
In the Eastern Division, eight evacuation centres have been activated sheltering 340 evacuees.
In the Central Division 189 evacuees are taking shelter in 16 evacuation centres.
75 evacuation centres are open in the Western Division with 2, 530 evacuees.
