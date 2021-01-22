25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua

Wailotua villagers in Tailevu have since this morning started cleaning up after the severe floods were experienced during the height of Tropical Cyclone Ana yesterday.

Most of Wailotua was underwater yesterday with about 25 houses completely submerged.

Turaga Ni Koro, Isoa Natabaleka, says the rehabilitation efforts started when the water level at the Wainibuka River receded early this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a group of youth in the village who are trained first responders are spearheading the clean-up activity.

Natabaleka adds all villagers have been advised to assist in the clean-up, but must refrain from moving back to their houses until it is safe to do so.

He says most of the village household belongings have been destroyed including farms.

Health workers are also visiting different sections of the village to ensure the environment condition does not pose a risk for disease outbreak.