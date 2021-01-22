200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School

About 200 people are taking shelter at the Nausori Primary School.

Fijians from around the area had taken precautionary measures and moved in on Friday before the cyclone.

Villagers say they took the step based on previous cyclones and their destructive winds.

Article continues after advertisement

Many say their houses are still underwater and they are waiting for the water to recede so they can start clearing the debris.

62-year-old Joro Vuci of Vunivesi village says about 10 homes in his village have been destroyed.

He says his house was able to withstand the cyclone but he took precautions for his 6 children.

Vuci says many families at the centre are facing a food shortage.