160 Red Cross volunteers helping Fijians

The Fiji Red Cross Society has deployed 160 volunteers to the Central and Western Divisions, to help those affected by Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Disaster Coordinator Maciu Nokelevu says they have diverted resources to areas that have been heavily affected and volunteers deployed during TC Yasa have been reassigned to help those affected by the latest cyclone.

The Red Cross is focusing on hygiene and clothing materials under the Water And Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) program.

“From yesterday we have shifted items down to the Western Division. We are hoping that the roads are fixed up in the North so we can send items, because our stock in the North is at a critical stage now due to the distribution done during TC Yasa.”

Nokelevu says clean drinking water is a concern right now and they are distributing hygiene kits, containers and rota tanks in critical areas.