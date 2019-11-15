Taxi proprietor raises concern on LTA operations

A taxi proprietor has raised concerns on the turnaround time to clear bookings for speeding offences copped by his drivers.

Regent Taxi’s managing director Harish Chandra claims while other drivers are given ninety days to clear the fines, the Land Transport Authority has in recent times forced some fleet owners to clear off the fines within two to three days.

Chandra says speeding fines are usually paid by their drivers, but recently the LTA has been transferring the fines to the company name without proper notification.

“The Land Transport Authority has not been fair to us when they are handling the traffic infringement notices. When a vehicle is tracked on the camera for traffic or red-light fines or speeding fines, when they go back, it is immediately processed in their system and is put onto the clients ID immediately blocking certain processes at LTA.”

Chandra claims as a result they cannot take their fleet for regular examinations.

“We are not served the notices, we are not given the 21 processing time whereas the drivers are given 90 days to pay. Actually what the system should be is that the declaration needs to be signed by a JP and handed over to LTA so that the fine can be transferred to the driver.”

Transport Minister Jone Usamate says the LTA will investigate this matter and appropriate actions will be taken once the concerns have been reviewed.