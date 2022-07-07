Taxi fare submissions now open

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is now accepting submissions from members of the public on the proposed taxi fare increase.

FCCC is currently reviewing submissions after the taxi industry proposed a fare increase because of the increase in prices of fuel, spare parts, repair and maintenance as well as wages.

The organization says there has been no increase in taxi fares for more than 10 years and the market dynamics have changed significantly.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Taxi Association is proposing a fare increase from 10 cents to between 15 and 20 cents per 100 meters.

For the flag fall charge, FTA is proposing a fare of $1.50 from 6am to 8pm and $2 from 8pm to 6am.

The Fiji Cabbies Operators Association made a submission for an increase of 30 cents per 100 meters and a flag fall charge of $1.50 from 6am to 9pm and $2 from 9.01pm to 5.59am.

Submissions will close at 4pm next Wednesday.