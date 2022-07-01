Taxi fare increase expected

[File Photo]

Taxi drivers can expect an increase in fares soon.

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyu says there will definitely be an increase due to the escalating fuel price.

The announcement is expected to be made over the next few days by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to a suggestion from the Savusavu Taxi Association President Mohammed Farooq during the budget consultation in Savusavu yesterday afternoon.

Farooq says the fuel price increase is greatly affecting taxi drivers and they want an increase in fare similar to what the buses have received.

”And we taxi drivers are requesting to the honourable Minister if we can have the taxi fare increase as we have increased the bus fare. It will be better if our taxi fare can be also increased by 20cent instead of 10 cens per 100 meters sir.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says there has been several submissions from taxi associations requesting for an increase in taxi fare.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has been reviewing the taxi fares.

”I know some taxi drivers throughout Fiji has requested that as to how much it should increase by. Of course there will be increase. No doubt. It’s done independently.”

The Minister for Economy adds the fuel price increase is beyond their control.

Fuel prices increase from today while prices of LPG decreases.