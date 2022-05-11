Taxi drivers warned for refusing short runs

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council is urging taxi Drivers to strictly adhere to the Public Service Vehicle code of conduct and refrain from denying services to commuters who wish to travel short distances.

Chief Executive, Seema Shanil says it is illegal for taxi operators to refuse services under PSV Regulation.

She says many consumers often hail a taxi to travel short distances because they are running late or consider it safer than walking or traveling by an alternative means.

She says cherry-picking practices by certain drivers will not be condoned and consumers must note down the details of the taxi denying services and report the matter to the Council or the Land Transport Authority.

The Council is also investigating concerns raised by aggrieved passengers that certain taxi drivers are demanding a fee of $2.00 apart from the actual fare when they opt to use their mobile money wallet to pay their fare.