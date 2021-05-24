Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One new COVID-19 case in North|310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|Test positivity remains high for the Central Division|Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards|More youth clubs formed during the pandemic|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|
Full Coverage

News

Taxi drivers investigated for allegedly giving false information

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 15, 2021 10:58 am

Two taxi drivers who claimed they were victims of separate aggravated robberies in Lautoka are being investigated for allegedly giving false information.

Police confirm that both reports are being investigated by Lautoka Police.

It says the first case involved a taxi driver in his 20s residing in Kashmir who reported that he was allegedly robbed by two youths along Saru, Navula Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the man claimed the two youths robbed him of his wallet containing more than $100 cash and assorted cards.

As investigators pursued leads based on information gathered, it was later discovered that the taxi driver was still presenting the same identification cards which he alleged were stolen at other business outlets a few days after the incident.

In a separate incident, another taxi driver also in his 20s reported that he was a victim of an alleged robbery at Naikabula Road, Lautoka.

Police say the man claimed that two youths stole more than a hundred dollars in cash and a mobile phone.

Investigators along with a team from the K9 Unit conducted house to house enquiries and further enquiries led to the discovery of the phone which was reported stolen in the complainant’s home a few days after the incident.

The second taxi driver was brought in for questioning for allegedly giving false information.

Both remain in custody as an investigation continues.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.