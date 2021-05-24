Taxi drivers investigated for allegedly giving false information

Two taxi drivers who claimed they were victims of separate aggravated robberies in Lautoka are being investigated for allegedly giving false information.

Police confirm that both reports are being investigated by Lautoka Police.

It says the first case involved a taxi driver in his 20s residing in Kashmir who reported that he was allegedly robbed by two youths along Saru, Navula Lautoka.

Police say the man claimed the two youths robbed him of his wallet containing more than $100 cash and assorted cards.

As investigators pursued leads based on information gathered, it was later discovered that the taxi driver was still presenting the same identification cards which he alleged were stolen at other business outlets a few days after the incident.

In a separate incident, another taxi driver also in his 20s reported that he was a victim of an alleged robbery at Naikabula Road, Lautoka.

Police say the man claimed that two youths stole more than a hundred dollars in cash and a mobile phone.

Investigators along with a team from the K9 Unit conducted house to house enquiries and further enquiries led to the discovery of the phone which was reported stolen in the complainant’s home a few days after the incident.

The second taxi driver was brought in for questioning for allegedly giving false information.

Both remain in custody as an investigation continues.