Taxi drivers in the West still not using meters

Reports of taxi drivers still not using their meters when taking passengers is a serious concern in the Western Division.

This was raised by Nadi Station Officer Mohammed Riyaz while speaking during a Taxi Forum in Nadi.

Riyaz says this has become a norm for many taxi drivers in the West. Insert: 080120FN Taxi

He has called on these taxi drivers to be ethical and not cheat customers.

Another issue raised by Mohammad Riyaz was the frequent reports they are receiving on many taxi drivers choosing their passengers.

Riyaz stresses that taxi drivers should not refuse any passenger without a good reason.