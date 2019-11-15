Taxi drivers in north raise concerns

Concerns have been raised by taxi drivers in the northern division regarding taxis operating out of their designated base.

Chair for the Legal Base Taxis, Mahend Prasad says many drivers paying stand fees are losing out on revenue they are lawfully entitled to.

Prasad says this has become a challenge for drivers as it has made the business more competitive in the past few months.

“At the moment in Labasa we have seen that people from Dreketi, Seaqaqa, Lagalaga, Daku and Wainikoro have been affected as there are no taxis there. People take the base letter from LTA but full time operate from town”.

Prasad believes taxis operating out of their designated base cause traffic congestion.

“They occupy this place and we have a long queue. There is congestion of traffic and not just the taxi drivers but the public is affected”.

The Land Transport Authority has reminded drivers to operate from their designated base.

The Authority says permits are issued with several considerations, including traffic congestion and ensuring Fijians have services in their specific local areas.