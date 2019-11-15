Taxi driver stabbed in Nadi robbery

A 55-year-old taxi driver is recovering at the Lautoka Hospital after he was injured in a robbery in Meigunyah, Nadi yesterday.

Police say a woman and a man hired the victim’s taxi from Namaka and when approaching Nasau, they allegedly stabbed the victim and drove off in his taxi.

The taxi is a grey Toyota Succeed registration ND004.

A team of investigators have been tasked to locate the suspects as investigations continue.