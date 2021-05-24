Taxi driver found dead after missing for a day

Police have identified the body of a man found dead in Qiolevu, Sawani.

Police say the deceased was a 60-year-old taxi driver of Korociriciri, Nausori.

He was reported missing at the Nausori Police Station since Sunday the 26th of this month after failing to return home after work.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says a post mortem will be conducted to ascertain cause of death.