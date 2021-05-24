Taxi driver arrested for drunk driving

Speeding in the Southern and Western Division continues to be a concern.

In the 24-hours to 6am today, 128 drivers were booked for speeding in the Western Division while 93 bookings were recorded in the Southern Division.

According to the Fiji Police Force, the Eastern Division recorded 24 bookings for speeding while the North recorded six bookings.

Heading into the long weekend, police are urging drivers to take road safety precautions.

Other bookings were for careless and inconsiderate driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

The Force also recorded one case of drunk driving involving a 33-year-old taxi driver arrested in Nadi last night.