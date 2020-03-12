Taxi driver and businessmen arrested

A taxi driver from Tuvu, Lautoka was arrested this morning for another case of alleged disobedience of lawful order.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the suspect is alleged to have used his taxi to transport a senior executive of a University based in Lautoka to the Nadi Airport on Saturday through the Kings Road.

Meanwhile two businessmen were charged for operating their businesses in the Lautoka area yesterday despite being told to shut down as they were not categorized as essential services.

Article continues after advertisement

The two a 41-year-old and a 26-year old were allegedly operating a grog and DVD shop which were in breach of the lockdown conditions.

They will be produced in the Lautoka Magistrates Court this afternoon.