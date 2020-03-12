Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
62 yet to come forward says PM|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|Eight fever clinics now open|14-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in isolation|Restaurants need to cut seating capacity says PM|Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Consumers advised to report price gouging|Low income for airport taxi drivers|Church urges members not to spread misinformation|Rakiraki resort provides free accommodation|Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed|NZ to shut-down in 48 hours|Consumer Council forwards cases to FCCC|2020 CIC conference postponed|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price|
Fiji Stories World Stories

News

Taxi driver and businessmen arrested

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 23, 2020 12:48 pm
A taxi driver from Tuvu, Lautoka was arrested this morning for another case of alleged disobedience of lawful order.

A taxi driver from Tuvu, Lautoka was arrested this morning for another case of alleged disobedience of lawful order.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the suspect is alleged to have used his taxi to transport a senior executive of a University based in Lautoka to the Nadi Airport on Saturday through the Kings Road.

Meanwhile two businessmen were charged for operating their businesses in the Lautoka area yesterday despite being told to shut down as they were not categorized as essential services.

Article continues after advertisement

The two a 41-year-old and a 26-year old were allegedly operating a grog and DVD shop which were in breach of the lockdown conditions.

They will be produced in the Lautoka Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.