Taxi association will prioritize the safety of tourists

The Fiji Taxi Association is undergoing COVID-safety awareness sessions ahead of the arrival of tourists next week.

The importance of the Care Fiji Commitment (CFC) was the agenda of this session.

Following the session, the Fiji Taxi Association will work with its members to be part of the CFC.

Article continues after advertisement

This is aimed at providing confidence to tourists when they travel in CFC-approved taxis – the reassurance that only fully vaccinated people are interacting with them during their travel.

The Care Fiji Commitment is a WHO-approved standard of best-practice of health and safety measures for travel in the post-COVID world.

The session was jointly held by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport and Tourism Fiji.