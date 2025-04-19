Taxi violence sparks outcry

[File Photo]

The Fiji Taxi Association is once again calling for the protection of its drivers.

They want the Land Transport Authority to take drastic measures and drivers to be allowed to refuse passengers in situations where they feel their safety is at risk.

The association wants more open discussion on this topic.

Recently taxi drivers have put to social media their outcry for their safety as they were subject to assault, robberies and some leading to tragedies. General Secretary, Ashwin Lal stated that now the association wants a binding policy that addresses passenger behaviour.

“There should also be a law for passenger’s code of conduct at the moment the law of passengers code of conduct is very light and it should be changed”

The owner of a prominent base in Suva, Regent Taxis Harish Chandra claims that very little is being done to ensure drivers’ safety is considered, adding that stakeholders need to apply stringent measures to awareness programs for drivers especially.

The public has been vocal about drivers refusing to provide the service, but Chandra believes drivers should have the right to do so when they deem it valid, particularly when they identify violent and drunk passengers from a distance.

Within the first four months of 2024, two taxi drivers were murdered on separate occasions—this does not include the series of assaults and robberies. Questions sent to the Land Transport Authority remain unanswered.

