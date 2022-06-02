Tax revenue picking up slowly

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Services states that revenue collection is improving but remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon, says the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service’s revenue, resulting in an almost 50 percent reduction.

Dixon says they are also reviewing their strategic plans.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our proposed new purpose is to contribute broadly to the economic and social well-being of all Fijians by fostering willing participation in tax, customs, and border security systems. “

He highlighted this during his submissions to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on their 2017/2018 Annual Report.