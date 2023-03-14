Tax and expenditure reforms a priority: Prasad

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Tax and expenditure reforms are one of the key priorities of the People’s Coalition Government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, highlighted this in a meeting with the International Monetary Fund’s Executive Director for Southeast Asia, Rosemary Lim.

Professor Prasad says this is in view of consolidating government finances in a sustainable and meaningful way to help decrease debt.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a delicate balance between fiscal sustainability, supporting economic growth, and inclusive development is necessary to address economic challenges.

Professor Prasad says the People’s Coalition Government believes in genuine dialogue and collaboration, thus organizing a National Economic Summit and Fiscal Review Committee to provide advice on the 2023–2024 national budget.

The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Director for Southeast Asia, Rosemary Lim, also shared her views on the global developments and their implications for the domestic economy.

Lim also stressed the need for the People’s Coalition Government to rebuild fiscal buffers to safeguard the Fijian economy against future shocks.