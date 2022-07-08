Tawake District pleads for road access

[File Photo]

Road construction and access to education topped the concerns raised by the district of Tawake in Macuata during a budget consultation last week.

Tawake District Representative, Nasoni Ritaimusu told the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Kahiyum, they need bus services as fuel prices continue to hike and hiring vehicles and boats are too costly.

Tawake District consists of six villages Yasawa, Wainigadru, Nagasauva, Vatu, Wainiika and Tawake – and 15 settlements with a population of less than 2,000 currently residing in the villages.

Ritaimusu says currently, the road network and bus service is only accessed by one village and five settlements.

And, to hire a boat from Wainigadru to Tawake costs $60, to Wainiika is $130, to Vatu Village is $150, to Nagasauva is $200 and to Yasawa $300.

“This is the struggle they are facing at the moment. So, our request is to put the road in Tawake for Phase One. If you can improve the road and let the buses come in before Christmas that will be much better. For Phase two, from Tawake village we move on to Vatu Village. Because all this has been surveyed.”

The villagers thanked government for bringing the budget consultation to them.

Penioni Cokanalagi says it was good to hear firsthand from the Minister for Economy the finer details about the economy, things previously privy to those in Labasa and Savusavu.

Cokanalagi says they sincerely hope the consultation in the village will pay off with the government giving an allocation for the construction and upgrade of their roads.