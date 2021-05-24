Tawa reported missing by Police

A 17-year-old Merini Tawa has been reported missing at the Korovou Police Station.
Police say Tawa who was staying with a relative in Veinuqa Village was last seen on the 15th of February.
Police are calling on Fijians to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 if you have any information regarding Tawa’s whereabouts.
