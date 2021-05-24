Home

News

Tavuni Hill-Fort ready to welcome visitors

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 17, 2022 6:00 am
Picture: Supplied

Tavuni Hill Fort or the Henibua Archeological site in Sigatoka is ready to welcome back local and international guests to the fortress.

The site has re-opened after extensive rehabilitation of its infrastructure over the past few months.

Fort Site Attendant, Naomi Taufa says the site, which has been a honey-pot for tourists in Sigatoka, was badly damaged by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

“Since the re-opening of our border, we had guests walk in before the official re-opening ceremony. We couldn’t stop them because that was like a good opportunity for welcoming them back to our shores.”

Taufa says the initiative was made possible under the iTLTB Landowners’ SEED Fund program and with support from the vanua.

“The iTLTB staff for the big help and members of the mataqali Henibua of Naroro and Malevu village with their help for cutting the grass and fixing the roof.”

iTLTB Manager Landowner Affairs Unit, Akuila Raibevu says the institution will continue to support business-minded landowners.

Work is also underway to boost the visibility of this historical site to ensure the business stays afloat in this trying time.

