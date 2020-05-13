News
Tavueni man arrested for alleged drug possession
May 22, 2020 2:45 pm
A 28-year-old man from Taveuni has been arrested after a search was conducted at his partner’s home in Valelevu, Nasinu yesterday.
Police confirms the joint raid conducted by officers from Valelevu and Nasinu resulted in the discovery of dried leaves wrapped in a cloth and dried branches all believed to be marijuana.
The seized substances have been sent for analysis.
The suspect remains in custody.
