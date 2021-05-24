Tavua Town inaccessible

The Kings Road in Tavua Town is flooded due to continuous heavy rain.

The town is now only accessible to 4WD vehicles.

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging the public to stay safe and delay travel until flood water recedes.

Continuous heavy rain has affected 21 roads, of which seven are closed and 14 are restricted.



[Source: FRA/Twitter]

A total of 42 crossings are also affected by flooding.

Meanwhile, the public is being reminded to stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions should the weather conditions worsen in their area.

The National Disaster Management Office says if there is a need to evacuate, Fijians should move while it is still daylight.

A severe flood alert remains in force for low-lying areas adjacent to major rivers of Western Viti Levu.

The rivers at risk of flooding are the Tuva River, Kubuna River, Nawaka River, Nadi River, Sabeto River, Vuda River, Vitogo River, Teidamu River, Ba River, Nasivi River, Yaqara River, Nakauvadra River, Penang River, and Elevuka Creek.

A similar alert is now in force for low-lying areas adjacent to Qawa at Deketilailai River.



The NDMO says water levels at all the sites are currently below their respective flood alert threshold, however, with the forecast rainfall, the risk of rivers bursting their banks and flooding is high.

The NDMO is also reminding the public that as a result of heavy rainfall recorded in the last couple of days, the soil will be saturated and therefore risks of possible landslides are high.

Motorists and pedestrians are also urged to exercise caution while on our roads.