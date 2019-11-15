Tavua experiences flash flooding

Police officers in Tavua are monitoring the movement of people as parts of the town area is experiencing flash flooding.

Most parts of the main island is experiencing heavy rain.

An active trough of low pressure with associated rain and showers lies just to the West of the Group and is gradually moving east and should be with us at least until late tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Police are advising the public to stay safe and not attempt to cross flooded areas.

Parents and guardians are also urged to ensure children are at home and not out playing in the rain or swimming.