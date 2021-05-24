Taveuni to receive first international guests today

Taveuni is abuzz this morning, as the Garden Island prepares to receive its first international guests after almost two years.

Taveuni Tourism Association President Terri Gortan says they are organizing a formal welcome session at the Matei Airport before the guests are taken to their hotels.

Upon their arrival, the international guests will also be part of a new carbon footprint offset program.

Gortan says everybody who travels to Taveuni via plane, actually use enough carbon for us to plant one tree.

She adds, one tree is planted for every traveller to Taveuni and return would offset their carbon footprint.

“We are expecting, hopefully a plane-load of travellers or maybe a few people five or six and we will be at the airport and we are going to ask our travellers that just arrive and our pilots and any of the crews to help us plant one tree for everybody that comes to Taveuni. So, we are really excited about that.”

According to Gortan most hotels and resorts in Taveuni are open now while some are in the process of opening.

She adds, others are still preparing and will open next year.