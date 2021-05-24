Taveuni Police beef up security

Police have beefed up operations in Taveuni following the two cases of fire reported earlier today.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Rusiate Tudravu says while they do not want to speculate, they are working closely with the National Fire Authority assisting with the investigations.

DCP Tudravu days while they are yet to determine the cause of the fires, police will continue with the momentum of operations.

Tudravu says police officers have been erecting snap roadblocks and checkpoints around the island.

They are also conducting visitations with members of the business and .religious communities and villages and settlements meeting with community leaders.

Tudravu adds there has been overwhelming support for these visitations with community leaders coming on board to assist.

Exactly two weeks ago, there was also another fire reported in Taveuni and investigation into the cause of the fire is yet to be completed.