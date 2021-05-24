Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|
Full Coverage

News

Taveuni pearl farmer rejects surf wave project

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
October 20, 2021 7:02 am
[Source: Civa Fiji Pearls]

Taveuni pearl farmer Claude Prevost has joined a host of resort owners, community leaders, and business owners in Taveuni, Qamea, and Matagi in strongly opposing the proposed wave engineering project in Maqai.

Prevost says the World Wave Project proposal to create surf waves by smashing coral reef will seriously affect his pearl farm.

He says having cracking agents, diggers, and excavators digging up reefs will lift a lot of sediments in the water and will affect the oysters.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think the project at WWP comes at a time when we are trying to be careful with our reefs and our environment. I can understand that sometimes, we, as a society take steps in doing development that affect the reef either to build a bridge or open a port. But, shaving reef for the sole purpose of creating surf waves is ridiculous. Completely ridiculous.”


[Source: Civa Fiji Pearls]

In response to FBC News’ questions, WWP says the equipment that will be utilised is still being investigated by the various construction experts.

However, it says rock density samples have been analyzed so that construction experts can consider techniques and manual methods such as a digger on a barge and crackling compounds that expand in the drilled holes.

WWP adds that small areas of a few 10’s of squared meters would be worked on at a time to reduce the potential for creating large quantities of fine suspended material.

WWP wants to create 3-5 prototype waves which it says will attract additional investment in new resorts in the area creating employment opportunities for the locals.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.