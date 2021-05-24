Home

News

Taveuni lacks right infrastructure

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 26, 2022 4:49 pm
Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar during her visit to Taveuni [Source: Twitter]

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says Taveuni has a lot of potential, but its biggest drawback is the lack of the right infrastructure.

Kumar says this could be a reason why people are hesitant in investing and providing essential services on the island.

The Minister says people in Taveuni with expendable income are choosing to invest outside of the island.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar who was touring the island recently highlighted that people do not have excess to some basic services.

“There are 16,000 people living on the island that need medical attention, they need to buy medicine. But they don’t have a private doctor or private pharmacy, so there is a lot of opportunity in Taveuni, it’s just the matter of taking off and building confidence and the investment will start.”

However, she says a proposal has been put forward by Taveuni Multiracial Land Purchase Co-operative Society Limited for some developments near the Naqara commercial centre.

“When the Co-operative came up with their proposal to develop their freehold land that they own that is what we need for Taveuni. Once we have commercial and residential land available then we will be able to attract other service providers.”

The Minister says all project proposals will go through the Department of Town and Country Planning, so that a scheme plan is developed to ensure the work is carried out in a proper manner.

