Taveuni doctor arrested for breaching curfew

A doctor was among the five people arrested last night for breaching the nationwide curfew.

The 26-year-old Taveuni based doctor was arrested with a 29-year-old driver based with the Ministry of Health by officers from the Taveuni Police Station.

They were stopped at the Lesuma checkpoint and it was discovered they did not have any valid reason to be moving around during curfew hours.

The two were also allegedly drunk having returned from a birthday party.

Two reports were recorded in the Northern Division, two in the West and one case was reported in the Southern Division.