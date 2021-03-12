Tavea landing repaired for students’ safety

Maintenance work has been carried out at the Tavea Landing in Bua to allow for better movement of school children from the island.

The road condition was in a bad state following TC Yasa and numerous complaints were lodged with authorities including the Prime Minister during his visit to the North last month.

Poor roads meant that students from Tavea Island who attend Lekutu Secondary School would walk for about a kilometre from the landing to catch the carrier to school.

The road condition would worsen during heavy rainfall.

Lekutu District Representative Ovini Baleinamau says students will now be dropped off safely at the landing, where a boat will transport them to the island.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate, visited the site yesterday to check on progress.

Usamate expressed his gratitude to the Fiji Roads Authority for the work and also met students from Tavea Island.