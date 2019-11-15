Taskforce put in place to revive the rice industry

A task force led by the Agriculture Ministry is working on reviving and revitalizing the rice industry.

Fiji Rice Limited Chair Raj Sharma says with initiatives put in place by the task force, the industry is expected to produce in access of 6,000 tonnes of rice in Vanua Levu alone annually.

Sharma says 1000 tonnes are currently produced in Viti Levu annually and are shipped to Dreketi mill in Vanua Levu for processing.

“Agriculture is also fully equipped, they have got their plans on how many new harvesters they will get. But basically, what we are doing, we are fostering in the western division. More to do in Rakiraki and Ra areas and in Tailevu where the farmers are planting rice.”

He says they are also working on developing other areas as rice farms which include Wainikoro, Navidamu, and Dawawira in Labasa.

The industry is also working on a 150-acre land to lease in Dreketi for rice farming purposes.