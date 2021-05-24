Taskforce embark on community engagement

The remaining Taskforce ‘𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘪 𝘔𝘢𝘥𝘢’ personnel in the Solomon Islands continue to work under a Multinational Police Support Group.

This involves Australia and New Zealand whilst supporting the Solomon International Assisting Force and local law enforcement agencies.

For the last few days, the team had embarked on community engagement exercise to build confidence amongst the local community during this festive season.

Led by the Contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Asaeli Toanikeve the soldiers were joined by a few Fijian community members as they sang Christmas carols around Honiara yesterday.

Lieutenant Colonel Toanikeve says the main objective of this exercise is to bring the message of Christmas which is reconciliation, peace, and hope to these communities.