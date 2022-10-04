Task Force to investigate Flagstaff violent attacks

The Fiji Police Force has set up an Incident Management Task Force to investigate the occupants of a home in Flagstaff, Suva who are alleged to have instigated violent attacks against youths from Raiwai.

Four men are currently in custody in relation to the alleged abduction and attacks on two youths over the weekend.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the team has been directed to investigate those who continue to instigate the attacks and round up investigations into past and recent attacks.

The team has also been informed to investigate the ownership of the property of interest and look into the unexplained wealth of those residing at the property.

The task force is working on ensuring there is no further escalation of violence among the two groups.