Targeted government websites now accessible

More than 30 government websites which were targeted by a cyber-incident are now accessible to the public.

Communications Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says additional systems, including the i-Taukei equal land lease distribution system and the immigration e-services, are also back online.

He says the ITC Department has contained the cyber incident identified on the government network and is in the advanced stages of a whole-of-government restoration effort following the precautionary service disruptions previously announced.

Article continues after advertisement

The remainder of internal systems currently offline, including govnet is being steadily restored in line with the ITC Department’s internationally recognized security protocols.