FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji's victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|UN support during pandemic commended|RDT results should not clear a person from isolation: Dr Fong|No jab, no travel says Goundar Shipping|Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final|11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19|Another day of high infections and deaths|Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu|80% of target population vaccinated|Failure to wear mask tops list of bookings|Compensation continues despite the pandemic|Home vaccination efforts increase|More then Twenty-thousand Fijians infected with COVID-19|Lautoka reports first death in second wave|
News

Tappoo’s distribution services will not be affected

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 2, 2021 12:50 pm

The Tappoo Group of Companies says all its warehouse and distribution services will not be affected and will continue as normal.

It says that their main warehouse in Raiwai was not affected by the fire last night as it is housed in a separate building.

The Tappoo Group of Companies clarified that the fire affected one of their smaller bulk stores.

Article continues after advertisement

They say that while they are deeply saddened, they are thankful that there were no injuries or casualties as a result of the fire.

