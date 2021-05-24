Tappoo’s distribution services will not be affected

The Tappoo Group of Companies says all its warehouse and distribution services will not be affected and will continue as normal.

It says that their main warehouse in Raiwai was not affected by the fire last night as it is housed in a separate building.

The Tappoo Group of Companies clarified that the fire affected one of their smaller bulk stores.

They say that while they are deeply saddened, they are thankful that there were no injuries or casualties as a result of the fire.