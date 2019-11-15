Tappoo responds to urgent appeal by the Fiji Cancer Society

The Tappoo Group has donated 100 cartons of Daily Underwear for Adults to the Fiji Cancer Society.

This was in response to an urgent public appeal for help by the society, the donation was made in collaboration with international suppliers Panamex Group.

In making the appeal, the Society’s Program Manager Darisha Datt had highlighted that patients who were in need of pull up diapers were given adult diapers instead to cater for their need.

PURE DAYS’ pull-up diapers have side panels that can be quickly opened to make removal easy.

They are given to elderly cancer patients who also suffer from other underlying health issues such as diabetes and stroke and are unable to move around.

The Fiji Cancer Society looks after more than 600 cancer patients and provides the adult diapers during weekly home visitations by palliative nurses.

Tappoo Group Executive Director Kaushal Tappoo says the Fiji Cancer Society does remarkable work in looking after Fijian cancer patients and their families during an especially difficult time in their lives adding that their assistance is in line with their commitment to support the broader community.