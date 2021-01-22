Tappoo PTE Limited Signs Voluntary Compliance Framework

Tappoo Pte Limited has signed a Voluntary Compliance Framework agreement with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

This is part of an ongoing initiative to help businesses be more proactive when it comes to complying with the FCCC Act 2010.

This framework is different from previous VCFs, as Tappoo has committed to signing VCFs across their various business units such as Retail, Automotive, Petroleum, and Travel.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC CEO Joel Abraham says that by taking this initiative Tappoo is showing their commitment to protecting the rights of their customers and operating competitively and firmly.

“What this means is not only we are going to look at one particular business segment which is either retail or as a supermarket or as a convenience store but is across various regulated sectors so it allows the FCCC to access how a particular business performs across multiple sectors.”

A director of the Tappoo group of companies, Mahendra Tappoo says that they welcome the initiative as they have the common objective of looking after the interests of the consumers.