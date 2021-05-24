Home

News

Tappoo Ltd working to ensure operations are not affected

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 2, 2021 12:50 pm

The employment status of about 10 staff who work at the Tappoo Warehouse along Carpenter Street, Suva is in limbo.

This follows a major fire that broke out at the warehouse at around 11 last night.

It took around twenty firefighters more than two hours to contain the blaze.

Article continues after advertisement

Tappoo Logistics Manager, Chris Fernando says they are working around the clock and putting together measures to ensure services are not affected.

“There is no one there at the moment maybe 10 to 15 staff are working at the bulk so that’s all I can say.”

NFA and Police officers attended to the scene as soon as practicable, to ensure vehicles are moved to safe locations and the blaze is prevented from spreading further.

Both authorities are in the early stages of the investigation.

