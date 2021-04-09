Tanoa Hotel hoping for a travel bubble to open soon

Many resorts and hotels in the Western Division are hoping that Australia and New Zealand will work with Fiji and open their travel bubble with us.

Tanoa Hotel Group General Manager Narend Kumar says these two countries are our neighbors and they hope some positive decisions will be made in the next few months in terms of travel to Fiji.

“At the moment, it will continue to affect our people who are our staff, our families and supply chain; basically, it’s an ongoing issue unless they open the bubble.”

Kumar says like them, many in the industry are stretching resources and counting on Australia and New Zealand.

“They should open the bubble and consider Fiji, the sooner the better because most of our people can go back to work.”

He says while they applaud the local market for helping the industry during this crisis, it may not be able to continue sustaining them in the long run.

A number of resorts and hotels have even had to change many things like menus and rates in order to stay afloat and attract the locals.