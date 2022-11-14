Taniguchi pleads for support from women’s groups

Ari Taniguchi, the wife of former National Federation Party provisional candidate, Hiroshi Taniguchi, is pleading with local women’s support organizations to be more proactive.

In a statement, Taniguchi revealed her concerns at the lack of support she received from organizations such as the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement regarding her police complaint against NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad.

Prasad was charged with two counts of allegedly indecently insulting or annoying a person, which was later quashed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for insufficient evidence.

Taniguchi says as a woman, she would have expected relevant women’s organizations to approach and assist her.

She says in her state of distress during the ordeal, she visited the Nadi Women’s Crisis Centre for counselling.

Taniguchi hopes that women who face similar situations should raise their concerns with relevant authorities with support from these women’s organizations.

FBC News has sought comments from FWCC and FWRM regarding Taniguchi’s statement.