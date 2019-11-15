Tamusua health centre destroyed in fire

The Tamusua Health Centre in Yasawa was destroyed in a fire yesterday afternoon.
Police say the wooden structure provided health services to the people of Tamusua village, Nabukeru, and Navotua as well as nearby settlements.
No casualties were reported. The nurse was at her quarters at the time of the incident.
The cost of damage is yet to be determined as investigation continues.
