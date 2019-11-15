Home

Tamusua health centre destroyed in fire

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 27, 2020 7:54 am

The Tamusua Health Centre in Yasawa was destroyed in a fire yesterday afternoon.

Police say the wooden structure provided health services to the people of Tamusua village, Nabukeru, and Navotua as well as nearby settlements.

No casualties were reported. The nurse was at her quarters at the time of the incident.

The cost of damage is yet to be determined as investigation continues.

 

 

